Tunnels placed ‘among world’s best attractions’

Joe Carnegie, Jersey War Tunnels chief operating officer, at the St Lawrence site Picture: ROB CURRIE

The site in St Lawrence has been given a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award for 2021. The award was established in 2002 and is Tripadvisor’s highest accolade.

Travellers’ reviews were used in the judging for the award, reflecting the attraction being considered among the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

Jersey War Tunnels chief operating officer Joe Carnegie said: ‘We’re delighted to receive this prestigious award. Millions of people put their trust in how visitors rate places on Tripadvisor and we’re really proud of the fact that so many have enjoyed the Tunnels’ experience.

‘2021 has been a particularly difficult year for all attractions and this award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who pride themselves on delivering excellence.’

Based in the former German underground hospital, Jersey War Tunnels offers visitors the chance to experience Jersey’s occupation by the Nazi forces.