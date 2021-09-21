Writers to take part in series of literary events this week

Author Sophie Cousens Picture: JON GUEGAN.

The three live-speaking events have been organised by the team behind the Jersey Festival of Words, which was cancelled this year owing to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. The series begins today with Bob Le Sueur discussing his autobiography, Growing Up Fast, at the Library.

The local historian will be talking to co-author Chris Stone about the book, in which Mr Le Sueur details his experiences about growing up during the Occupation years, including his involvement in helping several Russian slave workers to escape Nazi persecution.

Tomorrow, Dr Wragg Sykes will talk to Dr Matt Pope about her latest book, Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art.

The discussion will take place via live-stream in the AV theatre at Jersey Museum, with film producer Jonathan Renouf chairing the event, and all attendees will receive a paperback copy of Dr Wragg Sykes’ book on arrival.

Finally, Jersey-based author Sophie Cousens will discuss her forthcoming novel, Just Haven’t Met You Yet, which is due to be released in November, and which is the follow-up to her debut novel, This Time Next Year.

The talk will be held at the Highlands College Academy Restaurant on Thursday and will see Richard Pedley chatting with Ms Cousens about her latest work, as well as discussing the success of This Time Next Year, which made the New York Times Bestseller list in 2020.

Jennifer Bridge, chairwoman of the Jersey Festival of Words, said: ‘Cancelling the festival for a second time was a bitter blow although, as we begin working towards a full return in 2022, we’re delighted to be able to offer Islanders this short series of literary events featuring some varied and wonderful writers.’