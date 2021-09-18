Visit Jersey calls for town ‘food district’ to create ‘hub for dining’

Picture: JON GUEGAN.

As part of the consultation phase for the draft Bridging Island Plan – which will govern development policy for the next three years – Visit Jersey has argued that the town centre needs an al fresco area which prioritises cyclists and pedestrians, with space for outdoor events and entertainment.

The organisation said that the current offerings in areas such as the Weighbridge and the Central Market were all ‘quite disparate’ and they believed a food district would create a ‘vibrant hub’ and provide a ‘unique component’ to Jersey’s sense of place.

‘Visit Jersey feels that the town centre is lacking a distinctive main cultural, social and experiential quarter in terms of a food district,’ a consultation submission from the organisation said.

‘Although there are some distinct areas such as Weighbridge Place, Kensington Place, the Royal Square, Market Street and the Central Market, which are home to several eateries, these are all quite disparate and there isn’t one overarching, go-to location within the town centre that is regarded as the atmospheric hub for dining experiences.

‘An al fresco dining quarter would create a vibrant hub and contribute a unique component to Jersey’s sense of place. Although Weighbridge Place now has some al fresco dining space, the area itself is surrounded by a busy main road and heavy traffic flow. An al fresco space that prioritises cyclists and pedestrians, with space for outdoor events and entertainment such as busking and live theatre, would be more effective in creating an area with a real buzz which is recognised as a must-see experience for tourists to visit.’

Visit Jersey also said that it believed the Central Market and the Fish Market needed to be updated.