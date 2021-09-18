Norman traders return to Island

WHETHER it is a bit of brie, a slice of saucisson sec or a piece of Pont-l’Evêque, Islanders will be able to get a taste of France next week when the Norman Market comes to town.

Traders from France are due to return to the Island for the first time in two years to bring the Norman Market back to St Helier next week. Their stalls will be at the Weighbridge on 23 and 24 September and in Halkett Street for the following two days
Maison de la Normandie et de La Manche, the organisation behind the event, have said the stalls are also due to stock cider, as well as fruit and vegetables – all produced on the Continent.

It will be the first time the traders have come to Jersey after a two-year pandemic-related absence, and their planned visit coincides with the Island’s Corn Riots Festival.

The Norman Market is scheduled to be at the Weighbridge on 23 and 24 September. On 25 and 26 September the stalls are due to move to Halkett Street. The opening hours for the market – at both locations – are from 10am to 8pm.

