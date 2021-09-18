Norman traders return to Island

Maison de la Normandie et de La Manche, the organisation behind the event, have said the stalls are also due to stock cider, as well as fruit and vegetables – all produced on the Continent.
It will be the first time the traders have come to Jersey after a two-year pandemic-related absence, and their planned visit coincides with the Island’s Corn Riots Festival.
The Norman Market is scheduled to be at the Weighbridge on 23 and 24 September. On 25 and 26 September the stalls are due to move to Halkett Street. The opening hours for the market – at both locations – are from 10am to 8pm.