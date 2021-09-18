Norman traders return to Island

Traders from France are due to return to the Island for the first time in two years to bring the Norman Market back to St Helier next week. Their stalls will be at the Weighbridge on 23 and 24 September and in Halkett Street for the following two days

Maison de la Normandie et de La Manche, the organisation behind the event, have said the stalls are also due to stock cider, as well as fruit and vegetables – all produced on the Continent.

It will be the first time the traders have come to Jersey after a two-year pandemic-related absence, and their planned visit coincides with the Island’s Corn Riots Festival.