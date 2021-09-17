Youth Service celebrate 15 years with Prince’s Trust

Mark Capern, principal youth officer Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Their offerings include the Achieve Programme, which helps young people aged 13 to 16 to develop their skills and confidence, as well as the Get Started, Team and Development Awards, which support young people aged 16 to 25 beginning work, education or training.

The service celebrated the milestone during a ceremony at Government House on Tuesday.

Mark Capern, principal youth officer, said: ‘I’m very proud to be celebrating 15 years of delivering Prince’s Trust programmes. I’d like to thank our staff and all the young people over the years who have got stuck in with the programmes.’

Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden added: ‘The Prince’s Trust programmes provide vital support for young people to build their confidence, their skills and their careers. I’d like to thank all the staff at Jersey Youth Service who have made this work happen.’