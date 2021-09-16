Island affirms its ties to the Commonwealth

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst agreed the new work programme with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst agreed the new work programme with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council. The programme includes measures to support each other’s mutual objectives, including for inbound and outbound ministerial visits that Jersey pursues.

The CWEIC is the Commonwealth’s accredited business network and has an official mandate from the Commonwealth heads of government to facilitate trade and investment, and foster enhanced commercial relationships throughout the 54 member nations.

Senator Gorst said: ‘I was delighted to reaffirm the positive impact that the CWEIC can have across a range of important policy areas – from tackling the climate emergency to helping to source the investment to aid nations across the world with their continuing recovery from the pandemic.

‘I am grateful to the council for its ongoing support and look forward to their continued support across a busy year of activity for Jersey and the wider Commonwealth family.’

The CWEIC contains almost 100 governments, businesses and non-profit organisations.