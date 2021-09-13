Potential election candidates approach the IoD for support

Lisa Springate: ‘They’ve got quite a range of skills’

The business group launched a campaign earlier this year to try to encourage a greater number of ‘capable people’ to enter politics in Jersey by providing advice and support on issues such as finances and dealing with social media.

It is also planning to encourage voter turnout during the second half of its campaign.

IoD Jersey chairwoman Lisa Springate said that around ten people had come forward as potential candidates and meetings had been arranged for them with former ministers to discuss what political life was like.

‘I get the impression that probably about two-thirds of them will eventually go forward and stand next year and we are still looking for more candidates,’ she said.

‘There’s quite a range in terms of diversity in the people we have had too, which is again good. They’re not all in financial services and they’ve got quite a range of skills.

‘I think the youngest I’ve spoken to is probably in their early forties, while the oldest is probably early sixties. I’ve linked them through to the former ministers, who have been meeting with them to discuss what life is like in the States.

‘The feedback has been really positive from that. Some of them were wavering a bit but the former ministers have told how it can be very rewarding work to do.’

Next year’s general election is due to be held in June and will feature a much-changed political landscape.

A number of political parties have been formed, including the Jersey Alliance and the Progress Party, with further groupings expected to be announced. They join existing party Reform Jersey.

The office of Senator will be abolished and a higher number of Deputies will be elected across larger multi-member constituencies.

Ms Springate added that IoD Jersey was arranging a politically-themed event for 25 November at The Royal Yacht called ‘Your Island, Your Voice, Your Choice’.

‘It’s going to be a lunchtime panel session, where we’re saying that it’s almost two years since the UK left the EU and after the global pandemic Jersey’s looking to build back better,’ she said.

‘The panel will look at what the future vision of the economy is.