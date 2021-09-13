Andium Homes to take over assisted-purchase scheme

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31631979)

The decision to transfer the service was made following a review of access to social housing. Affordable-homes provider Andium are expected to take over by the end of this month.

Those currently registered for assisted purchase have been contacted about the change. Anyone who does not respond by the end of September will be deemed to no longer require assisted-purchase support and their application will be removed from the waiting list.

Housing Minister Russell Labey said: ‘I am pleased that we are moving forward with this transfer following recommendations to introduce a separate waiting list for households in need of financial assistance from the government to purchase a home. We’ve written to all affected customers to inform them of this change and the requirement to provide consent.’

He added: ‘Andium already successfully operates its Andium Homebuy scheme and has the commercial knowledge and resources to operate the waiting list. Given their expertise in this area, including working relationships with lenders, lawyers and surveyors, this transfer will significantly improve and streamline the service provided to prospective home-buyers.’

Michael Ruane, head of property and asset management at Andium Homes, added: ‘We are the only housing provider currently offering assisted-purchase opportunities and are therefore well placed to enhance the application process for aspiring buyers.

‘What we learn from managing the waiting list will help inform the development of assisted-purchase products going forward. We are looking forward to working with the minister on those new initiatives.’