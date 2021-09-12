Investigation launched into alleged street attack involving around six men

Picture: PETER MOURANT. (31651266)

The alleged assault, which reportedly took place at around 8.50pm, happened outside Spearmel Stores and only stopped after a member of the public intervened.

Officers from the States police are investigating the incident and have described one of the alleged attackers as an approximately 40-year-old Portuguese male around 5"8 tall and slim build. He reportedly had short dark hair, greying on the sides, and was wearing jeans and dark-coloured trainers.

The alleged victim, who left the scene and has not yet been found, is described as a 35-year-old slim-build white male, around 5"7 in height with a small bull ring through his nose.

He was reportedly wearing a yellow t-shirt with possibly white writing on the front and is thought to have had shoulder length wavy 'dark blonde hair' and pale skin. Officers say it is highly likely he sustained facial injuries during the assault and are keen to speak to him to ensure he is safe and well.