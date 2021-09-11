Tenacious visit cut short following Covid-19 case

By Ed TaylorNewsPublished:

THE world’s largest wooden tall ship has had to cut its Island visit short after a member of its crew tested positive for Covid-19.

The tall ship was due to host a number of events
Tenacious, which is 54 metres long and 27high, arrived in Jersey waters earlier this week and was due to host a number of events on board to celebrate two decades since it set sail to the Island on its maiden voyage.

However, the celebrations, which were supported by local charity Wetwheels Jersey, have now been cancelled and the ship will no longer sail to London next week.

Patrick Fleming, chief executive of the Jubilee Sailing Trust, which operates Tenacious, said: ‘It is very disappointing to have to cancel our planned activities in Jersey and our voyage to London. As always, the health and safety of our voyage crew is paramount.’

The ship has disabled access and has taken more than 25,000 people to sea, including 10,000 people with physical disabilities and 5,000 wheelchair users.

