Nurses reunite to mark half century of caring for others

’Training together in Jersey was inspirational for a lot of us’ – nine nurses are reunited in front of the Royal Yacht 50 years after learning the professional ropes at the General Hospital Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The nine nurses, some of whom were born locally, began their state-registered nurse training on 6 September 1971 at the Jersey General Hospital and have remained friends despite veering off on different paths.

This week, six members of the group travelled to the Island to meet the others, who live in Jersey. They spent three days at the Royal Yacht Hotel to celebrate the occasion.

Catherine McCormick, a member of the group, was born in the Island and worked as a staff nurse at the General Hospital from 1971 till 1975.

She then went on to work as a midwife at various hospitals across the UK, but still regularly visits the Island.

She said: ‘Training together in Jersey was inspirational for a lot of us. We had a lot of good mentors and it gave us a great grounding before many of us went on to do different things.

‘Working in such a profession allowed us to develop a closeness to one another. We started as youngsters but training as nurses allowed us to grow up together.’

Gloria Le Lievre, who has spent her life working in Jersey, said: ‘It has been really special for everyone to come back to the Island. While nursing, like any other service, has evolved throughout the years it is still important that we celebrate our profession and the service we provide.

‘Every generation has its challenges and I think frontline and key workers, such as nurses, should be proud of the service they have delivered throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as it has been so tough for many.’

She added: ‘While I don’t want to get too political on the new hospital, I think it is important to note that no matter where the foundations of it are built, it is the workers who will be at the heart of it and you can count on them to deliver a reliable service and do everyone proud.’

Shan Ellison, another member of the group, was crowned Miss Battle of Flowers in 1973 while she spent three years in the Island doing her nurse training.