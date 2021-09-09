Two-minute silence for lost lives of emergency services

Picture: RICHARD WAINWRIGHT (31628194)

For the second time the Island has marked National Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, on 9 September – the ninth day of the ninth month.

The Jersey Fire and Rescue Service, the States of Jersey Ambulance Service, the States of Jersey Police, the honorary police and Jersey Coastguard all took part in the two-minute silence at Fire Service headquarters, to remember those who have lost their lives as a result of their duties in the emergency services.

Speaking at the event, Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida said: ‘I am immensely proud of the dedicated men and women on our frontline who each and every day protect us from harm, deliver us from danger and tend to us in our hours of need – whether as full-time officers or volunteers.

‘I ask everyone to remember all those colleagues who endanger their lives daily to ensure our health, safety and well-being, and those that have sadly died while in the line of duty.