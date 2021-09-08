England rugby team’s visit will be self-funded

Hugh Raymond (centre). Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.. (31621730)

Deputy Hugh Raymond said the national team’s training trip was a reflection of the Island’s ‘growing reputation’ as a sports tourism destination.

The side is due to come to Jersey between 25 and 29 October as they prepare for a three-test autumn series against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

The announcement follows the British and Irish Lions’ visit for a ten-day pre-tour training camp earlier this year. A grant of £175,000, made up of £100,000 from Visit Jersey and £75,000 from the government, was given to the Lions to cover their expenses while in the Island.

That included £5,764 given to Strive to cover the cost of nitrogen needed for the cryotherapy chamber used by the Lions.

Premiership rugby sides Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks have also visited as part of their pre-season preparations in recent weeks.

England’s netball team was due to visit earlier this summer but was forced to postpone until 2022 due to Covid restrictions at the time.

A number of other high-profile sporting clubs – including Premiership football teams – are believed to have shown interest in visiting Jersey and the new Strive facility.