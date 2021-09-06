Lockdown group’s shanties raise money for charities linked to sea

Members of the virtual choir recorded music, songs and videos during lockdown to raise money for local charities

Aureole Music, an online singing group set up during lockdown which has more than 50 members, has already raised over £5,000 since the start of the pandemic by recording songs, music videos and hosting live-streamed events.

The money from their latest song, Two Short Shanties, will be given to ocean therapy charity Healing Waves and Wetwheels Jersey, which runs boat trips for disabled Islanders. The song has already generated more than £750.

Nicki Kennedy, founder and director of the singing group, said their newest single was a combination of two songs: The Wellerman and Drunken Sailor.

She said: ‘We decided to produce this particular song because a lot of us are involved with the sea in one way or another and we wanted to continue trying to raise money for local charities. So we thought it made sense to produce this song and celebrate the Island’s maritime community.

‘Each member recorded themselves singing and then we got a sound engineer to piece it all together. We have also produced a music video which is made up of members singing their parts in various locations which feature the sea.’

She added: ‘The virtual choir has been a really fun project for everyone to get involved with. It has allowed people to be expressive and the music videos have encouraged them to get out and be creative while raising money for local charities.’

Now that the majority of Covid restrictions in the Island have eased, the charity has been visiting local care homes to provide live music and entertainment.

Mrs Kennedy added: ‘We are now turning our attention to creating a co-ordinated programme of music and music therapy for vulnerable families, young people and the elderly but will continue to engage in some recording projects.’