England’s rugby union side are to visit

Eddie Jones is due to visit the Island ahead of the training camp. Picture: PA (31597616)

Ben Harvey, managing director of the Strive performance facility where the team will be based, said that the recent visit of the British and Irish Lions had changed the way sports teams viewed the Island.

England’s rugby side – which is set to include the likes of Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje – are due to come to Jersey between 25 and 29 October as part of preparations for a three-test autumn series.

Head coach Eddie Jones will visit the Island in the coming weeks to finalise details of the trip. The announcement follows the British and Irish Lions rugby side’s visit to the Island for a ten day pre-tour training camp earlier this year.

Premiership rugby sides Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks have also visited as part of their pre-season preparations in recent weeks.

England’s netball side were due to visit the Island earlier this summer but were forced to postpone their trip until 2022 due to Covid restrictions at the time.

And a number of other high-profile sporting clubs – including Premiership football teams – are believed to have shown interest in visiting the Island and the new Strive facility. Mr Harvey said: ‘The Island has become a training hub for world-class sports teams.

The Lions really put us on the map for elite sport and the players were instrumental in flagging up the quality of our facilities, the quality of the Island and the warm welcome they received, which has allowed us to secure the England rugby team. ‘We are delighted to be able to bring them over. It is a great endorsement for the Island and Strive. It gives people another chance to see some of the best athletes in the world.’

Mr Harvey said that the influence of elite sport teams visiting the Island ‘should not be underestimated’ and the trip next month was another chance to showcase the Island globally.

‘The publicity the Island received off the back of the Lions trip was a massive win for everyone. ‘England are going to bring the same type of attention and, because they will be coming over in the shoulder months, it should provide a much-needed boost for industries such as hospitality.

‘We are hoping there will be opportunities for the players to engage with the community.

It would be great for them to get involved with coaching some of the junior rugby sides, as well as doing something with Jersey Sport and the wider Island,’ he said.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: ‘Jersey has a strong rugby community, and the new Strive centre is an outstanding facility with a state-of-the-art training centre, alongside the Jersey Reds’ facilities.

‘We usually go to Portugal but with the challenges presented by Covid-19, it has given us the opportunity to try a new facility and we’re looking forward to spending some time there and working hard this autumn.’