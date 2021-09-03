Planes added to air display roster

The RAF’s Airbus A400M Atlas transport plane has been added to this year’s Jersey International Air Display programme Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The Airbus A400M transport plane, which is frequently seen above the Island conducting training exercises, and the MoD’s new Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime transport jet are both due to appear.

However, it has been announced that both the Saab J29 Tunnan, known as ‘the flying barrel’ for its distinctive shape, as well as the Boeing 727 oil spill response aircraft, will now not be available for the show.

The Airbus A400M can carry up to 37 tonnes over 2,300 miles at up to 40,000ft. It can be used to move vehicles, helicopters, pallets or 116 fully equipped troops.

It can operate on unpaved and short runways and has a large rear door which allows the deployment of paratroopers or the dropping of essential supplies from the air.

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon is a relatively new aircraft for the RAF, having only been accepted by the service in October 2019. It can carry out a range of roles and is equipped with sensors and weapons for anti-submarine warfare but can also be used for search-and-rescue missions.

It replaces the Nimrod, which was withdrawn from service by the RAF in 2010 and is based upon the civilian Boeing 737.