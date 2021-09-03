Band hopes for Run Away success

Nic Dinnie and the Tarantulips live on stage at the Watersplash (31587404)

Surf rock band The Tarantulips are set to release their single Run Away on Saturday (4 September), with a share of the proceeds being donated to Caring Cooks, which provides meals for Islanders suffering hardship.

The group, which formed in 2018 when lead singer Nic Dinnie met bassist Elisa Da Silva and drummer Jon Caws, is calling on Islanders to back them. They estimate that they need to make at least 8,000 sales on iTunes within a week to reach the top 40.

Promoters Bubblebrain Records said that Run Away was an ‘extremely catchy summertime number’.

In a statement they said: ‘If sweat, surf and cloudy beach days sounded like an indie band, you’d be listening to The Tarantulips.’

Mr Dinnie said that Run Away was ‘a song to soundtrack the afternoon as you stick your hand out of your car window and surf the breeze’.

‘Run Away is a little of what we all need more of; more time to forget, more time to relax and more opportunities to feel the beach sand under bare feet,’ he added.

Bubblebrain director Jim Dolan said that he hoped the single would get Jersey some ‘well-deserved exposure’ on the UK music scene.

He added: ‘I’m so proud and grateful for the opportunity to be able to release this amazing track on our humble record label.

‘We are also extremely grateful to our sponsor Ashbe Construction in supporting our local music scene, and we are proud to be able to help raise funds for local charity Caring Cooks.’

Run Away, which is available for 79p on iTunes, is the band’s first release since their 2020 single Gush and is being added to BBC Introducing DJ Jaguar’s Hot List on BBC Radio 1.