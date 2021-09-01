Tribute paid to lifeboat services at boat blessing

The Reverend Jeff Wattley led the blessing from Gorey Pier Picture: James Jeune

The Reverend Jeff Wattley led the blessing from Gorey Pier on Monday, in the presence of crews from the RNLI, Jersey Lifeboat Association and the Fire and Rescue service. The occasion was organised by members of Gouray Church and the Gorey Boat Owners Association, to honour and remember those lost at sea and seek God’s blessing for local boats and crews.

Mr Wattley said he was ‘thrilled’ by the turnout for the event.

He said: ‘This is the first boat blessing we have had in Gorey for many years – we tried to have one last year but it was cancelled due to Covid. It has gone really well. We had lifeboat crews visiting from France as well as the JLA, the RNLI, and Fire and Rescue boats. We also had wonderful support from Music in Action who sent a string quartet to accompany the service.’

He said it was important that representatives of Jersey’s rescue organisations had been in attendance.

‘Every single boat and boat-owner – and even swimmers and paddle-board users – could only do that [activity] if they knew there was someone who would come if there was a problem. So if you are in trouble, shout and they will respond and bring you home.