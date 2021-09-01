Charity walking trio tackle CI routes for greyhound welfare

From left: Charity walkers Steve Harvey, Marc Norman and Steve Bright are taking on different routes in the Channel Islands to raise money for Greyhound Gap Picture: ROB CURRIE

Marc Norman, who lives in Suffolk, is visiting the Channel Islands as part of his decade-long campaign to raise funds for an animal rescue charity.

Mr Norman, who arrived in Jersey on Monday with friends Steve Bright and Steve Harvey, is spending three days walking round the Island before moving on to Guernsey, Sark, Herm and Alderney.

‘None of us have been to the Channel Islands before, and we’re looking forward to the cliff paths – it’ll be slightly different terrain to where we are from,’ he said.

The ‘Walking the Beat’ initiative – named as Mr Norman is a serving officer with Suffolk Constabulary – was born out of a love for greyhounds inherited from his parents. The first walk in the series took place in 2011, when Mr Norman and Mr Bright travelled to the west coast of Ireland.

Funds raised have gone to the Greyhound Gap charity, which provides rescue, rehoming and fostering care for greyhounds and lurchers which would otherwise be at risk of being put down. So far the duo – joined for this trip by Mr Harvey – have covered more than 2,000 miles and raised almost £37,000, with ambitions to reach £40,000 following this trip.

‘My parents have always had greyhounds, and still do, and I’ve seen first-hand how dogs which have been badly treated can recover when they receive the right care in a loving home,’ Mr Norman said.

Several of Britain’s best-known routes have been ticked off by the men over the years, including the Pennine Way and Thames Path, plus other less-travelled walks such as the Saxon Shore Way around the coasts of Kent and East Sussex, plus some island-hopping in the west of Scotland.