No charges brought against former Education Minister

Deputy Maçon has now been released from bail following a police investigation.
He vacated his ministerial duties earlier this year, claiming he did not want the situation to distract from the 'excellent work being done by this government'.
The police today said an individual has been released 'with no further police action'.
A police spokesperson said: 'A 34-year-old male arrested on 24 March, at a private address, has been released from bail, with no further police action, following consideration of a prosecution case file by the Law Officers’ Department.