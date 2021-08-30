Two people rescued after getting caught out by the tide

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The pair got into difficulty on Sunday evening and were forced to retreated back to the castle when they realised they had been cut off.

They were collected from the castle's breakwater by a crew on the Fire and Rescue Service's RIB and brought back to St Helier.

The pair were uninjured but 'a little wet', the service said.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Service said: 'As we enter the bank holiday weekend, more people may be out exploring the coastline so please check the tide and weather via your phone, media or Jersey Coastguard for up to date information.