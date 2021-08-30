Two people rescued after getting caught out by the tide

By Richard HeathNewsPublished:

TWO people were rescued by firefighters after getting caught out by the tide while trying to walk back from Elizabeth Castle.

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON
Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The pair got into difficulty on Sunday evening and were forced to retreated back to the castle when they realised they had been cut off.

They were collected from the castle's breakwater by a crew on the Fire and Rescue Service's RIB and brought back to St Helier.

The pair were uninjured but 'a little wet', the service said.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Service said: 'As we enter the bank holiday weekend, more people may be out exploring the coastline so please check the tide and weather via your phone, media or Jersey Coastguard for up to date information.

'Although the size of the tides are reducing in height, Jersey still has one of the largest tidal ranges in the world and casualties can soon be cut off by the speed of the incoming tide.'

Richard Heath

By Richard Heath

@jepnews

