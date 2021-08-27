Osteopath faced ‘sheer hell’ to clear his name

Badrul Huda, owner of the Meridian Wellness Clinic in Halkett Place Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Badrul Huda, owner of the Meridian Wellness Clinic in Halkett Place, was reported to the General Osteopathic Council after allegedly performing an unsafe procedure on an anorexic patient. The GOC subsequently determined that there was no case to answer and Mr Huda’s suspension was lifted.

He went on to claim damages against the Health Department, arguing that he had suffered financial and reputational harm over its handling of the allegation. He also said that there had been a breach of duty of care by the government and that he had not been properly informed about the nature of the investigation into his actions.

An earlier court ruling found in his favour and yesterday the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, refused to allow the Health Department leave to appeal against that ruling, effectively bringing the matter to a close.

Mr Huda said: ‘It has been nearly six years of mental torture. It’s been absolute sheer hell. It can never be over.’

The medic, who has worked for 35 years as an osteopath, acupuncturist and colonic hydrotherapist, explained that his problems began in 2015 when he performed colonic hydrotherapy on an anorexic client.

Mr Huda said it was a routine procedure which the patient had requested and had had several times in the past.

However, when the patient mentioned the procedure to a consultant, the consultant contacted the Jersey Safeguarding Agency, who informed the UK General Osteopathic Council. It then suspended Mr Huda.

He said: ‘It came completely out of the blue. The consultant and Jersey Safeguarding didn’t ask me about it or tell me of their concerns. I didn’t get any right to reply. I was somewhat puzzled that they could do that.’

Mr Huda said his business suffered a severe downturn as a result of the investigation.

‘We live on a small island. Everyone knows everyone and people think “there’s no smoke without fire”. A lot of long-term customers disappeared,’ he said.

He added that he had suffered depression, anxiety and sleeplessness and said: ‘It effects your general morale massively.

‘I got married just before this started and we had to spend the first years of our married life fighting this.’

Mr Huda sued the Health Department for not following proper procedures in informing him of the complaint and granting him a right to reply, and because of the harm he said had been done to his business and professional reputation.

He added: ‘A lot of relationships would fall apart because of this, but we have a strong relationship. My wife always supported me. I’m lucky to have a partner like her. My next step is to get my head sorted. I need to work on married life now.’