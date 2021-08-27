Elektra expected to dazzle in the UK – or even Hong Kong

Elektra painted in a ‘dazzle’ colour scheme and moored in the English Harbour Picture: ROB CURRIE

But Elektra, a former US Army tug painted in a ‘dazzle’ colour scheme, could soon take on a new life in the UK – or even Hong Kong – after two Milton Keynes-based engineers agreed to buy it.

Blake Ross and Tony Cooper, directors of Nova Environmental Services, will soon take ownership of the 1950s boat, which was brought to Jersey in 1995. They are set to pay £15,000 for the vessel, and intend to get it back into working order before taking it to the UK.

Mr Cooper said his company bought old machines and vehicles such as sports cars and lawn mowers before restoring them and selling them on.

‘The plan is to get the boat going and use local companies as much as possible and then take it to the UK. There are people in Hong Kong who are really interested in the boat for tourism purposes.

‘There have also been people in London and Bristol who are keen to have it moored up over there too. They seem really keen.

‘I think it is a shame that Jersey is letting the boat go – I think it is crazy. It is such a beautiful Second World War vessel so I do not know why they are doing that,’ he said.

In 2015, local artists Ian Rolls and Matt Daly began painting the tug in a dazzle colour scheme. It formed part of the Skipton Art Series event.

The pattern was used during the First World War and was aimed at making it difficult for enemy forces to accurately target ships.

Mr Cooper confirmed he was intending to retain the dazzle paint scheme and said: ‘It is the first boat we have taken on as a company but it is not the first boat I have worked on – I have lots of experience with boats.

‘My stepfather bought an old canal boat, built his own steam engine, put it in and we sailed down to London on it. It was quite a feat. Since then I have had quite a bit of interest in boats.

He added: ‘We paid £15,000 for the Elektra and [owner] Lee [Rainbow] has already put a new engine in it – it is an old JT generator – and we are looking for any engineers to help us do the ancillaries. It is probably going to cost us another £15,000 to get it moving at least.

‘We need to sort out the control system, navigation lights, the propeller needs to be put back on, the turbo needs installing as well as the alternator. After all of that is done then we will need to do sea trials. We are hoping to have it ready to go in the spring.’