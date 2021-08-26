Castle ferry gets sinking feeling

The ferry became stuck during a trip to Elizabeth Castle Picture: JON GUEGAN

The vehicle, which plies the route between the historic site and the West Park slip, had passengers on board when it began to tilt over to the west of the causeway.

A spokesperson for Jersey Heritage, which operates the ferries and the castle, said: ‘At approximately 1pm, one of the castle ferries got stuck in soft sand en route to Elizabeth Castle. All passengers were evacuated without injury and escorted to the castle to enjoy their visit.

‘The ferry was removed from the sand at approximately 3pm with the generous assistance of Blandin’s, Geomarine and Fabtech Engineering.