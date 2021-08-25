New route to reservoir would be for walkers, cyclists and horse riders

The path will lead to Grands Vaux reservoir Picture: MATTHEW HOTTON

The utility company has outlined plans for the project, which could begin in 2023 or 2024 and would provide a link from Rue au Bailli to Mont de la Rosière for use by walkers, cyclists and horse-riders.

The concept for the proposed path, which would be 860 metres long, forms part of the draft Bridging Island Plan for 2022-25.

The document, upon which planning policy will be based for the next few years, states: ‘Grands Vaux reservoir... presents a significant opportunity to create access to the countryside from town, and to provide a link into the northern parishes, whilst also providing new recreational amenity space.’

Jersey Water confirmed plans for the scheme earlier this week as part of efforts to redevelop the company’s site at Waterworks Valley. This follows the sale of the business’s headquarters at Westmount to the government as part of the project to build the Island’s new hospital.

Subject to planning approval, the development at Waterworks Valley will commence in 2022, with construction of the footpath at Grands Vaux following the completion of that project.

Paul Clements, project engineer, said: ‘Jersey Water is really excited about opening up this space for public use and enabling a safe countryside route through our land, which will be of benefit to walkers, cyclists and horse riders.’

Mr Clements added that the project was dependent on planning permission being granted.

The cost of the scheme would not be known until a competitive tender process for the work has been completed, he added.

The northern end of the proposed path at Rue au Bailli would connect with cycle route 3, which runs across the Island from St Ouen’s Bay to Gorey Castle.