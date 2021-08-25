New-hospital plans would ‘ruin business’

Pets Paradise is run by Le Marquand Brothers Picture: ROB CURRIE

Le Marquand Brothers, which runs Pets Paradise, has lodged a petition, saying that a proposed new road in the People’s Park area would remove all customer parking areas directly outside its premises, as well as extra unloading bays.

In the petition, Ewan Le Marquand said: ‘This will ruin our business.’

He said that customers arriving by car would have nowhere to park, and described the parking spaces as ‘invaluable’ for loading heavier goods.

Mr Le Marquand said the business had not been consulted ‘at any time’ by the Our Hospital project team and added that Le Marquand Brothers was a family-run company, which had been established in 1900, and had continued to trade ‘even during the German Occupation’. He added: ‘We are not about to be steam-rolled out of existence.’

On its Facebook page, the business says it hoped ‘to keep the name going for another 100 years’.

The petition garnered over 400 signatures in less than 24 hours, after being posted to the States website on Monday.

In a letter in today’s JEP, William Lamond has said he is ‘absolutely baffled’ by the decision, ‘particularly as the States of Jersey claim to be business-friendly’.

The St Martin resident added that the parking spaces were ‘absolutely vital’ for the shop and he could see no reason why they would be removed.

Westmount Road was backed as the preferred access route to the new hospital earlier this year, but it has been a bumpy ride for the plans since then, with two St Helier parish assemblies rejecting the proposals, arguing that the project team had failed to provide enough detail about the plans.