Sunny and settled for bank holiday weekend

The bank holiday weekend weather may provide more chances to be king or queen of the sandcastle

Following a summer which has been dominated by cloudy, cool and at times exceptionally wet weather, the next week is expected to be fine and dry.

Bryan de Gruchy, duty forecaster at Jersey Met, said: ‘We are going to have a nice, settled spell of weather. It will be nothing unusual for the time of year – it will only be unusual in the sense that the weather has been a little bit unsettled at times this summer.

‘It looks like staying settled through this week and next weekend, with temperatures around normal for the time of year, at about 22°C, give or take a degree depending on cloud amounts.’

The UK Met Office, which issues long-range forecasts on its website, says the settled conditions could last into September.

For the forecast period of 27 August to 5 September, it says: ‘The last week in August and into September is likely to be dominated by high pressure resulting in fine and settled weather across the UK.

‘This will bring variable amounts of cloud, sunny spells, a few light showers and mainly light winds but some fog patches overnight, which clear during early morning.

‘It looks increasingly likely that these settled conditions will persist through much of this period, with perhaps weak frontal systems bringing some light rain and showers at times.