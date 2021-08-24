Jersey Water sells Westmount HQ to government for hospital

Jersey Water’s premises at Westmount has been sold to the government for £3.175m Picture: JON GUEGAN

The government-owned utility company, which has occupied the premises since the late 1980s, will vacate the site during 2022 as the project for the new hospital at Overdale moves forward, with a planning application due to be lodged later this year. The total agreed sale price is £3.175m.

Helier Smith, chief executive of Jersey Water, said: ‘We have been working with the Our Hospital Project Team for several months and we are pleased to have reached agreement and completed the sale of our property to facilitate the new hospital.’

Mr Smith said the company’s corporate services team would move to new offices in New Street and also revealed plans for the development of its sites at Millbrook and Grands Vaux.

A new hub at Millbrook will, if approved, become home to the company’s operational water supply teams, and see the restoration of the historic listed buildings on the site.

Jersey Water has also submitted a planning application for a footpath through its land at Grands Vaux, north of the reservoir, as part of a commitment to help the government achieve its strategy of facilitating safe and active travel such as walking and cycling between St Helier, St Saviour and Trinity.

Mr Smith added: ‘The plans we have developed for Millbrook and Grands Vaux will enhance Jersey Water’s ability to serve our community and supply safe high-quality water for decades to come.

‘Through looking at our estate as a whole, we have been able to develop a compelling proposal that not only meets the long-term needs of Jersey Water, but also supports the new hospital development and creates significant community and environmental gains for the benefit of all Islanders.

‘The proposals will generate a great place to work for Jersey Water employees but also create another beautiful open space for Islanders to enjoy at Grands Vaux.’

Subject to planning approval, the Millbrook development is scheduled to commence in 2022, with the footpath at Grands Vaux being started in 2023 or 2024.