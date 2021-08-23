Roll up, roll up... to the summer school looking for class clowns

Beth Lawrence of Flair Entertainment Picture: ROB CURRIE.

But one summer school has taken the circus theme to new heights, with a special performance featuring fire-spinning and roller-blading.

The Plat Douet summer school is one of three that have been put on this summer to help children recover from the disruption to education caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extra-curricular learning has been themed around science, nature and the circus, and is being arranged by the Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department. The programme is funded by the charity Every Child Our Future, which has also teamed up with Deloitte, who are supplying volunteers to give youngsters extra support with numeracy work during the summer sessions.

Around 100 children are expected to benefit from placements at the schools, which are taking place at Plat Douet, d’Auvergne and Haute Vallée.

The schools are mainly open to students from Reception and Years 1 and 2, with a focus on reading, writing and numeracy, as well as an emphasis on wellbeing and enjoyment.

Phil Walker, the headteacher of Plat Douet School, said: ‘Plat Douet is running a summer activity club for three weeks over the summer holidays with the aim of supporting the ongoing progress of the children most affected by Covid-19. The club will be organised into small intervention groups, with children between the ages of four and seven focusing on writing, reading and maths skills.

‘We have themed these weeks – science, nature and the circus – in the hope that this provides children with opportunities that they may not otherwise have, as well as memorable experiences to put into their learning.’