Real Housewives stars deny rift over vax stances

Hedi Green speaking at the Freedom Rally march Picture: ROB CURRIE.

An anonymous source close to the programme – which follows the ‘glamorous’ lives of seven Jersey women – said at least two of the housewives had adopted ‘anti-vax’ stances, which made filming for the new season ‘tense’ and ‘sucked the fun out of it’.

Speaking to the JEP, they said: ‘I thought it was shocking – it’s our civil responsibility [to get vaccinated]. Who wants to get a vaccine? Nobody does, but this is a small island, and to be anti-vax while still being so social – it flies in the face of our civil responsibilities.’

They added: ‘A lot of the camera crew and sound guys were nervous, but production didn’t stop.’

Last week, delivery of a publication called The Rock was suspended by Jersey Post after it drew a number of complaints from Islanders. The newspaper – which branded medical research into Covid-19 ‘corrupt’ – featured a picture of Real Housewives stars Margaret Thompson, Kate Taylor and Hedi Green at the recent Jersey Freedom Rally event.

Ms Green told the JEP she was ‘one of many’ behind the publication, and that labelling it as ‘anti-vax’ was unfair and inaccurate.

When asked if she endorsed the views held within the publication, Ms Thompson said: ‘I believe that everyone has the right to choose in life, and whether someone has had the vaccination or not, that is their personal choice – they [The Rock] asked if they could use the picture and I said yes.’

‘No one should take anyone’s view without doing their own research. Everyone has a choice as long as we have that freedom.’

She added that the vaccination status of the cast members had ‘not been an issue’ during the show’s production.

‘It wasn’t really talked about – we adhered to all of the requirements throughout and were respectful of the current situation. Everyone has to feel safe and comfortable and we did what was required,’ she said.

Ms Taylor said she was ‘not against the vaccine’, but confirmed that she had not yet received either dose.

She said she did not believe it had followed the same rigorous safety checks as other vaccinations – and that people were being ‘forced’ into having it.

‘I’m very wary of it – Hedi is one of the brightest people I know, and she does her research. I’m not against it, and I respect everyone’s freedom to choose, but that is just my personal opinion,’ she said.

She added that it ‘wasn’t an issue’ during production and that ‘ITV were very strict’ in observing Covid mitigation measures.