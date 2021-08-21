Memorial football tournament for James Keating

Springfield Stadium. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31517111)

James Keating (47) had played for Trinity, Rozel Rovers and Jersey Scottish FC. He was also a lifelong Everton fan and was a key member of the Jersey Everton Supporters Club.

Mr Keating’s former teammates and close friends will come together to play a round-robin-style tournament coined ‘Safe Hands, Big Heart’ in his memory while raising money for his family. There will also be an auction of football memorabilia including signed shirts from superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Steven Gerrard, goalkeeper gloves from Gianluigi Buffon and shirts from Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Rangers, Celtic and Mr Keating’s beloved Everton.

The event is being organised by James Scott, a former team of Mr Keating, who has put together the auction with the proceeds going towards Mr Keating’s family.

Some of the prizes have been donated by Islanders, while others have been sourced through Lee Nobes, head physiotherapist at Liverpool and a close friend of Mr Keating.

Mr Scott said: ‘I reached out to Lee to see if he could sort some memorabilia for the auction. Lee has then spoken to the Liverpool players who have all donated various bits and pieces that they owned themselves. It such a nice story to think that Premier League players have given up their own memorabilia for this cause. Hopefully we can raise a bit of money for the family.’

The tournament will start at 12.15pm tomorrow at Springfield. There will be a minute’s silence for Mr Keating, as well as a group photo of everyone involved.

Each player is asked to donate £20 towards Mr Keating’s family. Anyone that donates will also be entered into a raffle on the day.

Prizes include various vouchers for local hotel stays and restaurants.

Food and drink will be available from the bar at Springfield from 4.30pm onwards when the raffle will take place.