Pride celebrations to feature livestream concert

This year's Pride march was cancelled due to Covid-19

Those behind the event say they will be making history on Saturday, when they stream a number of live performances from the St James Centre in Jersey, and the Princess Royal Performing Arts Centre in Guernsey.

The usual celebrations – including the march and public entertainment – were cancelled by the Pride Committee earlier this year, following a surge in the number of active Covid cases. A larger festival is being planned for September 2022.

Pride director for Jersey, Christian May, said: ‘While we were disappointed not to have a physical event in Jersey this year, we wanted to take Pride into Islanders’ homes. It’s vitally important that we can reflect as a community on the challenges that LGBTQ people face, both locally and globally – and also take the time to celebrate how lucky we are to live in a welcoming and inclusive Island.’

The concert will run from 3pm to 9pm, and can be found online at channelislandspride.org as well as the official Channel Islands Pride social media accounts. It will culminate in a performance by MadHen, a five-piece party band from London, who have previously supported groups such as Take That.

Pride director for Guernsey, Ellie Jones, said: ‘CI Pride is the perfect example of inclusive collaboration, and working together across the Channel Islands to create something that celebrates what makes us different, but also brings us together. This pan-island livestream is another first that we are very proud to bring to the whole community.’