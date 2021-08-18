Charity wants passion built into its surf centre

The Healing Waves charity’s plans for a disability surf centre are intended to help the building fit in with the Coastal National Park landscape Picture: Socrates Architects (31498034)

Max Wiltshire, co-founder of Healing Waves, said the approval of the plans was the ‘biggest thing’ to happen to the charity since its launch.

He wants the building of the centre to be a community-led project that fits with the ethos of the charity – which is centred around helping others – and has called for any building contractors who wish to get involved to contact them.

The charity, which provides safe access to the sea for disabled Islanders through a variety of water sports, recently had its plans for the centre at Le Braye car park in St Ouen’s Bay approved.

The centre is being funded by a £411,000 grant from the government’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund and will act as a permanent base for the charity, help store its adapted surf equipment and provide disabled changing facilities for its members and the public.

The plans, which were designed by Nick Socrates, of Socrates Architects, also include a ‘sedum’ roof, featuring a layer of vegetation designed to make the building fit in with the surrounding landscape of the Coastal National Park.

Mr Wiltshire said: ‘The timing is right to take Healing Waves to the next level, to meet our ever-increasing service demand and the centre will help us do exactly that. We now have more than 200 athletes on our books and the facility will help to meet their physical and emotional needs.

‘This facility will not only provide a safe and comfortable space for our athletes but it is going to allow us to take on more volunteers and help us go full-time with the charity.’

As part of the criteria for the government’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund, the centre needs to be built by March 2022 and Mr Wiltshire hopes building work can begin as soon as possible.

‘We want the project to be a real community effort and so we want building contractors who share the same passion for what we do to get involved. We have had some people reach out to us already but would love to get as much interest in the project as we can,’ he said.