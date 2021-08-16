JEP launches ‘Eat Local’ campaign to support the Island’s producers

Jersey Oyster Company owner Chris Le Masurier Picture: ROB CURRIE

Chris Le Masurier, owner of the Jersey Oyster Company, who exports almost 1,000 tonnes of produce into Europe each year, led the calls for public support and has also questioned whether the government was making decisions locally or taking its lead from the UK.

He made the remarks as the JEP launches its ‘Eat Local’ campaign and publishes a 12-page supplement featuring comments from key stakeholders about the state of the Island’s fishing industry and what can be done to secure its future.

Mr Le Masurier said: ‘It is extremely hard for our industry at the moment – there are only four oyster farmers but we are quite big employers and give a lot back to the local economy.

‘Our industry has got some big issues – Brexit is difficult to work around, with the threat of the fishing situation blowing up again and the export markets closing. Labour is also extremely difficult to get and it is not just our sector – it is hospitality... it is right across the board.

‘We have got all of these issues and then Jersey’s government goes off and does whatever the UK does when it is able to make decisions locally. We are not in the UK.’

Currently between 60% and 70% of produce caught by local fishermen is exported to France for sale in the European market.

Yet virtually all of the seafood sold in Jersey supermarkets and many restaurants is imported from locations such as Scotland, Canada and Alaska.

Don Thompson, president of the Jersey Fishermen’s Association, has spoken about the potential for a Jersey fish processing plant, which would allow more locally sourced products to be sold here.

Meanwhile, Matt Ross, the JEP’s managing director, said that such a facility would help to keep profits in the Island’s economy.

He added: ‘There is the smaller market where consumers can go to a relatively minor supplier and potentially pick up what they want. Smaller restaurants can do that too. But those with larger volumes, such as the Co-op, have to abide by very strict hygiene and packaging regulations, which unfortunately cannot be fulfilled by the fishermen in the current environment – but they could if we had a processing plant.’

He continued: ‘If you have individuals employed in the Island selling Jersey produce, then that Jersey pound stays in Jersey. If you have got caterers and retailers purchasing fish and shellfish from outside Jersey, then the margin on that goes to someone else.