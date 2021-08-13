Avenue bike washing station could be created to keep cycles salt free

Salt water spraying over the sea wall along Victoria Avenue Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Officials say they have seen people using the nearby beach shower to rinse salty sea spray from their bikes and that there is demand for the equipment.

Plans submitted by the government operations and transport unit say that although waste liquid from washing will be directed into surface-water drains, an ‘oil interceptor’ could be used to catch any petrochemicals coming off bicycle components. New bike racks – in addition to those already in place – could also be installed as part of the project.

A statement accompanying the planning application said: ‘The St Aubin’s Bay seafront is curved, so most wind directions will blow salt-laden air across the cycle track at some point. There does not need to be a strong wind [and] large waves hitting the wall to cause a problem.

‘In lighter winds there may be no visible spray but the salt in the air is evident in the deposits which quickly settle on car windscreens in the nearby car parks.’

It added: ‘Many residents don’t have a garden or yard where they can easily wash their bikes. Following an analysis of cyclist behaviour on the south coast, this location was selected for a trial. Cyclists have been observed using the nearby beach shower to wash their bikes, so there is clearly a demand for such a facility.’

The planned installation of the equipment forms part of a recent push by the government to improve cycling infrastructure around the Island.

Earlier this year bollards and road markings were used to create a bike lane on Hill Street which allows riders to travel from the top of Halkett Place to the junction of La Motte Street in the opposite direction to cars.

Covered cycle stands have been installed at Jardins de la Mer, the International Finance Centre, Gloucester Street and Sand Street.