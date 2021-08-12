Housing and retail plan for Paperclix and Man’s Garden

Plans have been submitted to demolish the Paperclix store at Sandybrook and adjacent Man’s Garden restaurant to build 12 apartments, two houses and two retail units Picture: ROB CURRIE

The plans, for Paperclix and the neighbouring Man’s Garden, include ‘green’ vegetation-lined roofs, solar panels and a communal garden.

As part of a scheme whereby developers are encouraged to make provision for public art amenities, the application also includes a proposal to commission Jersey stone artist Mark Guest to create an eight-foot free-standing granite sculpture.

In documents attached to the planning application it says the possible piece could depict historical scenes relating to the area such as the stream and mills, with drawings from the nearby Bel Royal School being incorporated into it. A hand-carved granite bench could also be installed. Mr Guest created the large granite ring in the Millennium Town Park.

A design statement accompanying the plans says: ‘The design of this residential and commercial development aims to provide a more suitable and characterful development which will create a new focal point for the Sandybrook area. The proposed development will enhance the overall visual quality of the build environment and public realm while providing a range of modern adaptable homes.

‘A key objective of this development is to ensure that it is well integrated, continues to contribute to the economy of the area and is a sustainable place that protects and builds upon the existing context and character of the unique Sandybrook [area].’

According to architects, flooding has been identified as a risk in the area. In order to guard against this, developers are planning to install a ‘blue roof’. This is situated below the ‘green’ roof and works by storing surface water collected on the roof and releasing it over an extended period of time. This slows down the flow of rainwater to nearby brooks and streams and prevents them from becoming overwhelmed.

The development’s proximity to the perquage path, St Aubin’s Bay and St Peter’s Valley cycle routes have also been considered with storage for 20 bicycles being included within the plans.

Parking for a total of 23 vehicles – 13 residential with two visitor spaces – and eight for the retail units is planned to be provided.