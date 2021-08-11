St Lawrence junior players wear their green credentials

St Lawrence Juniors Charlie Caviglione and Gabriel Riley in the new kit made from recycled plastic bottles Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

But one Jersey academy are taking their green credentials to the next level by playing in kits made from recycled plastic bottles.

St Lawrence Football Academy has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Pestokill Environmental for the new kits as part of the club’s plan to become more eco-friendly.

The kits are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate – a fabric made from recycled plastic bottles which have been melted down to produce a fine yarn. As a result, the kit has a 65% lower carbon footprint compared to virgin polyester, and 12% less than cotton. Each kit is the equivalent of 16 plastic bottles.

And for every kit that was purchased, the supplier has agreed to plant a tree with an external partner – totalling 150 trees so far.

Luca Caviglione, St Lawrence academy director, said: ‘We were always looking for a local company who had a vision like ours, and a company that wanted to embrace the whole academy.

‘In Pestokill Environmental (CI) Limited we have found exactly what we have been looking for. Just like the academy they have worked within the community over many years, and now as the academy embarks on a new chapter of sustainability, we have a partner who we can follow.

‘It is great to see St Lawrence Academy at the forefront of something that is so positive in this day and age, as we must look forward. Hopefully within time, and the right supplier, we can have a fully eco-friendly club.’