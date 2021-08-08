Ready, teddy, go!

Kate Huntington..Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31428136)

Kate Huntington set out to undertake as many different sports and activities as she could during the course of a month... all while dressed in a full bear costume.

Whether it was serving aces at the Caesarean Tennis Club, paddleboarding at St Brelade’s Bay or scattering pins at Jersey Bowl, Rocky the Bear was a prominent feature of the Island sporting landscape during the 31-day challenge.

The initiative was part of fundraising efforts that Ms Huntington has made in recent years, with her chosen good cause being the Jersey Child Care Trust.

Rocky is among the ursine cast of Seymour’s Seaside Picnic, a children’s book written by local author Penny Byrne in 2019 that has also raised money for the trust.

‘I’d dressed up as Rocky before as part of the promotional work we did for the book, and I chose that costume as it was relatively lightweight and could be washed easily in the machine,’ Ms Huntington explained.

She added: ‘It was very hot at some points during July, and there was one day when I did gymnastics, a bike-ride, a Zumba class and a session at Jump Jersey – it was pretty tiring.’

Asked about the highlights of the challenge, Ms Huntington, who works for HSBC, chose three sessions that had stood out.

She said: ‘Gym with the pre-school group at Little Monkeys was the most fun, and I really enjoyed rugby with Jersey Reds Women – I’ve never met a nicer bunch and they really challenged me.

‘The session with Essential Dance was also really good, something everyone should do – although I think I got a bit carried away.’

Perhaps less enjoyable was a yoga session on the beach. ‘It was a lovely setting, and they were very welcoming, but I don’t think I’m designed for yoga, so I mostly just lay there,’ she said.

The challenge included both organised sports and activities, and some light-hearted solo exertions such as space-hopping, welly-wanging and an egg-and-spoon run.