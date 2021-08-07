Another four ‘rock-up’ vaccine clinics arranged

Covid-19 'rock up' vaccination clinic in the Royal Square. Picture: James Jeune (31438561)

The government said yesterday that 112 first doses of the vaccine had been administered at community settings between Monday and Thursday.

Providing a rock-up vaccination option was designed to boost the number of young people being vaccinated, with latest figures showing a total of 212 people aged 18 to 29 received their first doses over the week to 1 August, taking the overall coverage in this group to 64%.

This means that 85% of the Island’s adult population had received a first dose by 1 August, with 79% being double-jabbed.

The schedule for the rock-up mobile clinics (for first doses only) over the next three days is:

Saturday (7 August): Springfield, 2-5pm.

Sunday (8 August): Les Quennevais Sports Centre, 8am until noon.

Monday (9 August): Royal Square, St Helier, 11.30am-2pm and La Mare, St Clement, 5-6.30pm.

Islanders can also go to the vaccination centre at Fort Regent today between 8.30am and 3.30pm, without an appointment, for either a first or second vaccine. Second doses will be administered only if at least 28 days have elapsed since the first jab was received. The vaccination centre will be closed tomorrow and on Monday.

The government has confirmed Jersey will follow recommendations from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, with 16- and 17-year-olds now eligible for, and able to book, jabs through the gov.je site.