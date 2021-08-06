DJ Chris Evans brings his breakfast show to Jersey

Chris Evans interviews Sally Minty-Gravett at Nude Food, St Aubin Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The 55-year-old, who presents the station’s breakfast show, broadcast from the beach next to Nude Food in St Aubin’s Bay, and took time out during musical breaks to sign autographs and take selfies with a large group of Islanders who gathered to meet him.

During the programme, Mr Evans repeatedly praised the beauty of the coastline and highlighted how Jersey was only a short flight from central London.

The media figure, who was once the BBC’s most well-paid presenter, was also here to promote the expansion of digital [DAB] radio in the Channel Islands – with the installation of a new transmitter meaning that a total of 22 stations are now available.

Phil Le Maistre, from Grouville-based Master Farms, said Mr Evans’ visit had been a fantastic opportunity to promote the Island.

‘It is just amazing to give us this sort of audience and be able to showcase how awesome our Island is. We have got a whole variety of things here today – stand-up yoga, people doing round-the-Island swims, myself doing Jersey Royals, Tom from La Ferme showcasing all the Jersey milk and ice cream and we have got all the Jersey fish.

‘The export crop has now finished for this year but it is amazing to have them showcased and to have them tasted live on air and enjoy them is just massive. We are looking forward to next year and, hopefully, when we first get the potatoes on the market we can let people know they are available again,’ he said.

Nicky Mansell, a Blue Badge guide, spoke to Mr Evans about the Island’s history.

She said: ‘He was really interested in the pre-history of Jersey and I do not think he knew that Neanderthals lived here.

‘He is selling Jersey so well because he is so enthusiastic about it. I think a lot of people come here and do not realise what we have got – it is a bit of a hidden secret. They might just think it is somewhere to come if you are old and go on coach tours but actually what we have got to offer is fantastic,’ she said.

Amanda Burns, chief executive of Visit Jersey, said that Mr Evans and his team had spoken about returning to Jersey in the future.

‘Today’s show was inspiring and full of energy. Our partners worked hard to give a warm welcome with their hospitality and the passion of our ambassadors shone through,’ she said.