Plans for raised ‘speed bump’ crossings for Havre des Pas

The existing crossing at Havre des Pas

The move follows a consultation which took place last year that looked at how road safety in the area could be improved. A 10mph speed limit reduction has already taken place, with the route becoming a 20mph zone in 2019.

In addition to installing two ‘raised tables’ at the two traffic-light-controlled crossings – one opposite the Bathing Pool boardwalk and the other near the Green Street slipway – officers from the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment Department are also looking to place them near the Havre des Pas Gardens junction, east and west of the Marett Road junction, adjacent to the Ommaroo Hotel and west of the junction with St Clement’s Road (near the mini roundabout).

According to the government, motorists will have no obligation to stop and allow pedestrians to cross on the raised tables but they provide a safer alternative compared to using the road. They also act as speed bumps.

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said: ‘The Government of Jersey Public Realm and Movement Strategy has confirmed the need to improve the pedestrian facilities along this road.

‘The raised tables will help reinforce the 20mph speed limit and will form a safer and more level crossing for pedestrians from pavement to pavement.

‘There’s potentially an opportunity to engage a local artist to design the surface of the crossings, which could in turn further strengthen the unique sense of place in Havre des Pas.’

It is not the first time traffic-calming measures have been proposed for the area. In 2019, the Havre des Pas Masterplan suggested making the area one-way.

Speaking at the time, St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said commuters going through the area in private cars were not ‘adding any value to Havre des Pas businesses or the lives of residents’.

Elsewhere in St Helier, several pilot schemes aimed at encouraging Islanders to get out of their cars have been launched. In recent weeks, a contra-flow cycle lane was built along a large section of Hill Street.

Officials also recently revealed plans to reduce the width of Don Road – which runs down the northern side of Howard Davis Park – for cars, make it one-way and create two bike lanes. Covered bicycle shelters have also been installed at four locations across town.