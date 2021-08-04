Petition launched to remove ‘eyesore’ tankers

By James JeuneNewsPublished:

AN Islander has launched a petition to prevent large tankers from stopping near some of Jersey’s beaches.

Picture: JON GUEGAN.
Last month Nigel Dodds said that the BGAS Crusader – a liquid petroleum gas tanker which has made multiple appearances along the Island’s coast – was an ‘eyesore’ for both travellers and locals, and should not be allowed to anchor near popular tourist sites.

He has now launched a petition to stop LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and oil tankers from mooring in St Brelade’s Bay and Bouley Bay, on the basis that they could ‘deter’ tourists from visiting the Island. He says the vessels wait for their next commission in the coastal bays for up to three weeks at a time, and should instead moor at the tanker berth ‘with free dues if necessary’.

Mr Dodds raised his concerns after another tanker – the Sarnia Cherie – lost power earlier this year, and drifted off Jersey’s south-west coast away from the Island.

At the time, Bill Sadler, Jersey’s Harbourmaster, said the vessel, which had been anchored in St Brelade’s Bay after discharging fuel in St Helier, had never posed any risk.

