Charities to celebrate acts of kindness

The event is due to take place at St Aubin’s Harbour later this year Picture: ROB CURRIE.

The event is due to take place at St Aubin’s Harbour on Saturday 4 September, with 24 charities taking part.

Brian Clarke, organiser of the festival and the founder of Kindness Connects, said: ‘Kindness is the strongest possible proof of our common humanity. Anthropologists believe it’s the evolutionary key to humankind’s survival and development over many thousands of years. Kindness was especially evident during the early months and lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic, and I believe it’s alive and vibrant right here in Jersey in 2021.

‘The charities at the Kindness Festival are proof of that but we can all perform acts of kindness, with no thought of a return. We can all help to change the world, one kind deed at a time, one act of kindness at a time, and if the Kindness Festival motivates us all to do that a bit more, then the day will not just be fun, but worthwhile.’

The event will include games, arts and crafts, books, competitions, equipment demonstrations, a raffle and even the opportunity to enjoy a ‘pat’ with a therapy dog.