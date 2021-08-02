Coastline plans spark 149 public comments

Bouley Bay. Picture: ROB CURRIE.

The application has been submitted by WE(Jersey), which is understood to be representing a high-net-worth individual. Designs of the proposed development include a rooftop tennis court, boat garage, wine cellar and two swimming pools.

Mike Stein, director of MS Planning, the architecture firm behind the plans, previously said the new property would have a significantly reduced visual impact compared to the existing building. He also said that there would be a new café or restaurant which would replace the Black Dog Pub, which has been closed for many years.

Although the plans include the construction of a new dive centre, the existing dive school based at the site, spoke out recently and claimed that the developers had not explained how their operations could continue while construction or demolition took place.

The small business’s owner, Toyah Tomkins, has expressed a concern that they might also be priced out of any future lease for the proposed new diving centre.

One member of the public who commented, David Crossland, said that there was an opportunity for developers to ‘do the right thing’ and ‘it should be taken’.

He said: ‘Great that something is going to be done with this site. However, please can there be some assurances for the existing catering and dive centre businesses that they will be able to continue to operate.

‘Those two businesses are extremely popular and are a “mainstay” of Bouley Bay. Passing the business to other outfits or opening for tender would simply be unfair and another example of “who you know, not what you know” in Jersey.’

David Ingram, the owner of a neighbouring business site, said: ‘The directors and shareholders of Water’s Edge Chalets Ltd, neighbours to the Water’s Edge Hotel, Bouley Bay, want it to be known that we are in support of the proposed overall scheme being submitted under the above planning application.’

Speaking this week, environmentalist Mike Stentiford said he was in favour of the site being redeveloped and said it was ‘a disgrace’ that the closed hotel had been allowed to decay to such an extent.

Charles Alluto, chief executive of the National Trust for Jersey, said it was important that community amenities were retained and public access to the coast maintained.

Meanwhile, a plan to replace the Seaside – formerly Romany – Café with a four-bedroom home and restaurant have been criticised by St Ouen Constable Richard Buchanan.

The application includes the removal of part of the car park – with the loss of 58 spaces – and the reinstatement of duneland.

An excerpt from Mr Buchanan’s comment says: ‘The parish understands that the land in question is private but the loss of so much parking will have a major impact. Even with the current availability of parking in the bay, there is not enough availability to cope with demand on hot summer days, especially when they coincide with a bank holiday.’