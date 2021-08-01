Nurses were asked for vaccination status proof

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31395998)

In a social media post seen by the JEP, the Jersey branch of the Royal College of Nursing union said that some of its members had been asked for ‘evidence’ of their vaccination status while at work, and that it was seeking ‘urgent advice from the States’ regarding the need for the information.

Following questions from the JEP, a government spokesperson said that ‘a request was made’ and had subsequently been withdrawn. The JEP has also asked for further details, including what the request was, why it was made and why it was withdrawn, but has not received a response to those inquiries.

The RCN’s convener in Jersey, Kenny McNeil, said he was looking into the situation and encouraged any nurses who had been asked about their vaccination status to get in touch with the union.

He said: ‘We would have to take a look at the reasoning behind it and where it is coming from. We need to get to grips with what is actually going on.’