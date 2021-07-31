RNLI lifeguards celebrate a decade on Island beaches

RNLI lifeguards Callum Wedgbury, Hayden Bishop and James Lawrence at St Brelade’s Bay Picture: ROB CURRIE

As part of the celebrations, lifeguards are urging families to take note of beach safety advice ahead of a busy end to the summer season.

Since 2011, Jersey RNLI lifeguards have aided 3,014 people, responded to 2,553 incidents, and carried out 412,664 preventative actions, as well as saving the lives of 16 people.

Ed Stevens, one of the Island’s first RNLI lifeguard supervisors who helped set up the service, said: ‘Beach lifeguarding had long been established in Jersey before the RNLI service was introduced. Lifeguards from all over the world worked in Jersey keeping locals and visitors safe.

‘One of the RNLI’s main aims when they took over was to create opportunities for locals to become professionally trained lifeguards, with a longer plan to create a sustainable, locally-staffed and managed service, which is what you see today.’

Jake Elms, the RNLI’s current lead lifeguard supervisor, who heads a team of 37 local lifeguards, said: ‘Over the early years we worked alongside the Australian lifeguards and gained valuable experience, which also opened up opportunities to lifeguard overseas for the winter periods. Now in 2021, we’ve reached our goal with all our team being made up of locals. This means we can provide a service that’s sustainable and has great knowledge of Jersey’s beaches.

‘Most of a lifeguard’s work is all about prevention, educating beachgoers and spotting things before they become dangerous. As more people enjoy the beach and the water, it’s vital we are proactive and try to prevent incidents from happening.’

Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida added: ‘I am very happy to celebrate the anniversary of the RNLI lifeguards in Jersey who work alongside the volunteer lifeboat crews. I have been a member for years and, as a sailor myself, I always feel reassured when on the water that the RNLI are only a radio call away.’