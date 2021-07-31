JHA head to step down in autumn to take up role at Jersey Business

Simon Soar Picture:DAVID FERGUSON. (31391217)

Simon Soar is to take on a new role as head of hospitality and tourism at Jersey Business.

Reflecting on the past four years, Mr Soar said: ‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the JHA, even when facing some of the less-than-desirable challenges of the past year.

‘I have been supported throughout by the JHA committee who shared my vision of bringing our membership together so that we remain stronger as one. My new role at Jersey Business will see me working closely with the JHA as we develop the strategic aims for the industry in a post-Covid environment.

‘It will be a huge but exciting challenge which means I will continue to work very closely with the JHA and its members. Without a doubt, this has been a devastating time for the industry but, every day, I have witnessed how hard its members work to ensure as many of their staff as possible will continue to have a future in this industry.

‘I am not going far, but I will greatly miss working on behalf of those who have worked so hard throughout this crisis.’

He will stay in his current role until October as work starts to find his successor.

Tim Hubert, chairman of the JHA committee, said: ‘Although I have only been on the committee for a relatively brief time, I have appreciated the energy and passion Simon has brought to the JHA.

‘Before Simon became chief executive, the JHA was facing an uncertain future but, through working with the committee, he has turned that around and we are now a thriving organisation that stands up for the interests of a large section of Jersey businesses.

‘I would like to personally thank Simon for all that he has done for the JHA. This has been an incredibly difficult year for our industry and Simon has been relentless in his desire to make sure we were not left behind by the effects of the pandemic.