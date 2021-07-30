Jersey family cheer on niece as she claims Olympic canoe gold

THREE Islanders rejoiced this week after one of their relatives picked up two medals 6,000 miles away in the Tokyo Olympics.

Jessica Fox competing in the Women’s C1 Canoe Slalom Final in Tokyo Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

Michael Fox (87), his wife, Veronica (85), and their son, Paul (55), watched from their home in Grouville as their great-niece Jessica Fox claimed gold for Australia in the C1 canoe slalom.

Speaking following her success, Michael said he was very proud of his great niece who also won a bronze medal earlier in the week in the K1 kayak event.

The difference between a canoe and kayak slalom lies in the paddle used, with the canoe events using a single-bladed paddle and the kayaks featuring a double-bladed version.

Jessica comes from a sporting family, as her parents, Richard and Myriam, are both former world canoe champions.

The French-born Olympian was the fastest qualifier for the final in both the K1 and C1 before picking up bronze and gold medals respectively.

Commenting on her achievements, Michael said: ‘We saw the competition live on TV this morning. It was very exciting. We were interested to see that the British girl [Mallory Franklin] did a very fast time and wondered if Jess would pull out all the stops and do a faster one.

‘I’m pleased to say she did not let us down. We had a gold medal for the Foxes and a silver medal for the Brits, which is very satisfying.

‘It has been a successful Olympics for Jess, winning bronze in the kayak slalom and then topping it off with a gold in the canoe slalom. It’s something to be very proud of,’ he added.

Earlier this week, Sark resident Carl Hester won a bronze medal in the dressage on his horse, En Vogue. He obtained a score of 2577.5 to put Team GB into second place after the first round.

It is Mr Hester’s third Olympic medal. He won gold in 2012 and silver in 2016.

