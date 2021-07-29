Runway intruder who stopped BA plane from landing enters guilty plea

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31372921)

Paulo Dinarte Martins Cardoso appeared in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday, following the incident last month, where he also admitted stealing cash and other items from parked cars in St Peter on 17 February.

The Airbus aircraft, which took off from Heathrow, had been flying over Maufant when air traffic controllers spotted the intruder and told the jet – which had been carrying up to 140 passengers – to go around.

Airport staff called the States police, who, on arrival, quickly detained the man and the plane landed a few minutes later.

Cardoso sustained a number of injuries after making his way over the barbed-wire perimeter fence and was taken to hospital.

After being contacted by the JEP, Ports of Jersey released a statement which said ‘at no time was there any threat or danger to passengers or Airport staff and the incident was swiftly brought under control’.

Cardoso appeared in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday, when he pleaded guilty to breaching the Aerodromes (Jersey) Regulations 1965. His case was adjourned until 18 August to allow a social-inquiry report to be compiled. He was remanded in custody.