Puppy owner ‘relieved’

Anne Louise Corson isdelighted to be reunited withher nine-week-old Cavapoo puppy, Layla Picture: COLLETTEBISSON (31372550)

Anne Louise Corson, who lives in Trinity, was ‘devastated’ when nine-week-old Layla vanished. The young Cavapoo was later found on a road near Howard Davis Farm on Monday morning by a member of the public, who informed the States police.

She had only collected Layla, one of five siblings, a few days earlier after travelling to the Island from the UK.

‘My cat Marmite went missing a few months ago and despite searching everywhere, we haven’t found her,’ she said.

‘Then after that, losing the puppy, I was totally devastated.’