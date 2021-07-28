Puppy owner ‘relieved’

Anne Louise Corson, who lives in Trinity, was ‘devastated’ when nine-week-old Layla vanished. The young Cavapoo was later found on a road near Howard Davis Farm on Monday morning by a member of the public, who informed the States police.
She had only collected Layla, one of five siblings, a few days earlier after travelling to the Island from the UK.
‘My cat Marmite went missing a few months ago and despite searching everywhere, we haven’t found her,’ she said.
‘Then after that, losing the puppy, I was totally devastated.’
She added that she was very grateful for the overwhelming amount of public support she had received, which had included messages on social media and over 100 phone calls.